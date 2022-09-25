KLAYswap Protocol Price Tops $0.72 on Major Exchanges (KSP)

KLAYswap Protocol (KSP) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 25th. Over the last seven days, KLAYswap Protocol has traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One KLAYswap Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.72 or 0.00003828 BTC on exchanges. KLAYswap Protocol has a market capitalization of $20.16 million and $956,271.00 worth of KLAYswap Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About KLAYswap Protocol

KLAYswap Protocol launched on November 2nd, 2020. KLAYswap Protocol’s total supply is 27,851,345 coins. The official website for KLAYswap Protocol is klayswap.com. KLAYswap Protocol’s official Twitter account is @KLAYswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

KLAYswap Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KLAYswap, as a trustless on-chain swap protocol, is a service created by all participants (liquidity providers, traders, and community members) and not by a particular operator. With this and the decentralized, trustless philosophy of blockchain in mind, KLAYswap issued the KSP (KLAYswap Protocol) governance token so participants can create KLAYswap’s policies and direction and lead to the gradual, continued development of the service.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KLAYswap Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KLAYswap Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KLAYswap Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

