Kleros Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.66 Million (PNK)

Kleros (PNK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. Kleros has a total market capitalization of $21.85 million and approximately $1.66 million worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kleros coin can now be bought for $0.0286 or 0.00000152 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Kleros has traded 4.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00005142 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00011005 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000058 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.44 or 0.00071274 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,055.05 or 0.10896011 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Kleros Profile

Kleros’ launch date was March 15th, 2018. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 coins. Kleros’ official website is kleros.io. The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kleros’ official message board is medium.com/kleros. Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Kleros

According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kleros should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kleros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

