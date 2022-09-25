KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) versus Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Critical Survey

KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE – Get Rating) and Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares KnowBe4 and Alphabet’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KnowBe4 $246.30 million 15.21 -$11.85 million $0.05 428.89 Alphabet $257.64 billion 5.00 $76.03 billion $5.38 18.37

Alphabet has higher revenue and earnings than KnowBe4. Alphabet is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than KnowBe4, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

43.2% of KnowBe4 shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.9% of Alphabet shares are held by institutional investors. 5.0% of KnowBe4 shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.4% of Alphabet shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for KnowBe4 and Alphabet, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KnowBe4 0 2 8 0 2.80 Alphabet 0 4 33 1 2.92

KnowBe4 currently has a consensus target price of $27.69, indicating a potential upside of 29.16%. Alphabet has a consensus target price of $146.87, indicating a potential upside of 48.74%. Given Alphabet’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Alphabet is more favorable than KnowBe4.

Volatility & Risk

KnowBe4 has a beta of 0.37, indicating that its share price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alphabet has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares KnowBe4 and Alphabet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KnowBe4 2.60% 8.93% 3.49% Alphabet 25.89% 28.65% 20.30%

Summary

Alphabet beats KnowBe4 on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About KnowBe4

KnowBe4, Inc. engages in the development, marketing, and sale of its Software-as-a-Service-based security awareness platform. The company provides a platform incorporating security awareness training and simulated phishing with analytics and reporting that helps organizations manage the ongoing problem of social engineering. Its products include Kevin Mitnick Security Awareness Training, a security awareness training product; Compliance Plus, a compliance training product, which enables organizations to offer their employees with relevant, timely, and engaging compliance content across a range of topics from data privacy to diversity, equity, and inclusion; PhishER, its security orchestration, automation, and response product, which enables security professionals to prioritize and automate security workstreams in response to attacks targeted at the human layer; and KnowBe4 Compliance Manager, its governance, risk, and compliance product that enables organizations to analyze security risk and automate the management of compliance and audit functions. The company also offers Security Coach, a solution to address human behavior risks through human detection and response; and PasswordIQ that would be used to mitigate risk related to password hygiene issues, such as weak or breached passwords. It serves its customers directly through inside sales teams for enterprise and small and medium businesses, as well as indirectly through channel partners and managed service providers. The company was formerly known as SEQRIT, LLC and changed its name to KnowBe4, Inc. in January 2016. KnowBe4, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Clearwater, Florida.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc. provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube. It is also involved in the sale of apps and in-app purchases and digital content in the Google Play store; and Fitbit wearable devices, Google Nest home products, Pixel phones, and other devices, as well as in the provision of YouTube non-advertising services. The Google Cloud segment offers infrastructure, platform, and other services; Google Workspace that include cloud-based collaboration tools for enterprises, such as Gmail, Docs, Drive, Calendar, and Meet; and other services for enterprise customers. The Other Bets segment sells health technology and internet services. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

