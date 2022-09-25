Koito Manufacturing (OTCMKTS:KOTMY) Shares Scheduled to Split on Thursday, September 29th

Koito Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KOTMY – Get Rating)’s stock is set to split on Thursday, September 29th. The 2-1 split was announced on Thursday, September 29th. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Thursday, September 29th.

Koito Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of KOTMY stock opened at $30.34 on Friday. Koito Manufacturing has a twelve month low of $30.09 and a twelve month high of $63.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.47.

About Koito Manufacturing

Koito Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacturing and marketing of automotive lighting equipment, aircraft parts, and electrical equipment. Its products include automotive lighting and accessories such as light-emitting diode (LED), discharge, and halogen headlamps, fog lamps, side turn signal lamps, and LED rear combination lamps; aircraft lighting and equipment that includes interior and exterior lights, caution warning panels, electrical equipment, and hydraulic equipment; and ship lights and special products including LED marine lamps and destination indicators.

