Koito Manufacturing (OTCMKTS:KOTMY) Shares Scheduled to Split on Thursday, September 29th

Koito Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KOTMY – Get Rating)’s stock is set to split on Thursday, September 29th. The 2-1 split was announced on Thursday, September 29th. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Thursday, September 29th.
Koito Manufacturing Stock Performance
Shares of KOTMY stock opened at $30.34 on Friday. Koito Manufacturing has a twelve month low of $30.09 and a twelve month high of $63.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.47.
About Koito Manufacturing
