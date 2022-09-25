Lead Wallet Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $182,861.71 (LEAD)

Lead Wallet (LEAD) traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. During the last seven days, Lead Wallet has traded down 8.1% against the US dollar. Lead Wallet has a market capitalization of $182,861.71 and $589.00 worth of Lead Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lead Wallet coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00005150 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010995 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000077 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00071158 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.59 or 0.10878282 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Lead Wallet

Lead Wallet’s total supply is 964,310,846 coins and its circulating supply is 505,310,454 coins. The official website for Lead Wallet is leadwallet.io. Lead Wallet’s official Twitter account is @leadwallet. Lead Wallet’s official message board is medium.com/lead-blog.

Buying and Selling Lead Wallet

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lead Wallet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lead Wallet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lead Wallet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

