LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) Now Covered by Analysts at Moffett Nathanson

Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an underperform rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of LegalZoom.com from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of LegalZoom.com from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities lowered shares of LegalZoom.com from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of LegalZoom.com to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.88.

Get LegalZoom.com alerts:

LegalZoom.com Stock Performance

LZ stock opened at $8.73 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.14. LegalZoom.com has a fifty-two week low of $8.07 and a fifty-two week high of $28.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.47 and a beta of 0.30.

Insider Transactions at LegalZoom.com

LegalZoom.com ( NASDAQ:LZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $163.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.29 million. LegalZoom.com had a negative net margin of 17.14% and a negative return on equity of 49.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that LegalZoom.com will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Noel Bertram Watson sold 23,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total transaction of $270,948.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 496,188 shares in the company, valued at $5,686,314.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Noel Bertram Watson sold 23,643 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total transaction of $270,948.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 496,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,686,314.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shrisha Radhakrishna sold 20,188 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total value of $231,354.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 504,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,775,885.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 88,370 shares of company stock worth $1,012,720. Insiders own 45.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LegalZoom.com

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LZ. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of LegalZoom.com by 1,695.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,641,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,913,000 after purchasing an additional 6,271,804 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of LegalZoom.com by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,925,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,119,000 after purchasing an additional 355,422 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of LegalZoom.com by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,491,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843,874 shares in the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of LegalZoom.com by 143.8% during the 1st quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 3,906,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com during the 4th quarter worth $46,566,000. 71.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LegalZoom.com

(Get Rating)

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LegalZoom.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LegalZoom.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.