LendingClub (NYSE:LC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on LC. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of LendingClub from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of LendingClub to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $37.40.

LendingClub Price Performance

NYSE:LC opened at $11.39 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.87 and a 200-day moving average of $14.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 2.01. LendingClub has a 52 week low of $11.12 and a 52 week high of $49.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Insider Buying and Selling at LendingClub

LendingClub ( NYSE:LC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $330.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.97 million. LendingClub had a net margin of 24.75% and a return on equity of 27.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that LendingClub will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ronnie Momen sold 33,726 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total transaction of $467,442.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 166,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,308,992.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Annie Armstrong sold 2,027 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $30,405.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 101,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,524,015. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ronnie Momen sold 33,726 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total transaction of $467,442.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 166,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,308,992.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,083 shares of company stock worth $598,332. 3.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LendingClub

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in LendingClub during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in LendingClub during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in LendingClub by 367.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,607 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in LendingClub by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,232 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in LendingClub by 1,610.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,499 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 6,119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

LendingClub Company Profile

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform in the United States. The company provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, small business, and equipment loans, as well as leases equipment; and unsecured personal and auto, patient finance, and education finance loans.

