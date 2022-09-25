Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) CFO Sells $613,035.00 in Stock

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating) CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 32,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $613,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,673,463. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

LBTYK stock opened at $17.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.49 and a 200-day moving average of $23.37. Liberty Global plc has a 12-month low of $17.21 and a 12-month high of $30.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.14.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Liberty Global had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 63.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter.

LBTYK has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Pivotal Research reduced their price target on shares of Liberty Global from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Liberty Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Liberty Global by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. HighTower Trust Services LTA purchased a new stake in Liberty Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $324,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Liberty Global by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. 50.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places.

