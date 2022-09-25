Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA) Shares Sold by Triad Investment Management

Triad Investment Management decreased its position in Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,023,760 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 189,296 shares during the quarter. Triad Investment Management’s holdings in Liberty TripAdvisor were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Liberty TripAdvisor by 78.4% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 84,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 37,100 shares during the last quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor in the first quarter valued at $307,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor in the fourth quarter valued at $657,000. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Cove Street Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor by 36.6% in the first quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 3,818,119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty TripAdvisor alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Dustin Henderson acquired 25,000 shares of Liberty TripAdvisor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.27 per share, for a total transaction of $31,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,444.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have purchased 44,900 shares of company stock worth $59,182 over the last three months. 8.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Liberty TripAdvisor Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LTRPA opened at $1.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.61 and a 52-week high of $3.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $88.52 million, a P/E ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.07.

Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Liberty TripAdvisor had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 12.76%. The business had revenue of $417.00 million for the quarter.

About Liberty TripAdvisor

(Get Rating)

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates travel guidance platform that connects travelers with travel partners. The company operates through two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. Its travel platform provides content, price comparison tools, and online reservation and related services for destinations, accommodations, travel activities and experiences, and restaurants.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LTRPA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty TripAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty TripAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.