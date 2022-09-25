Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Acquired by NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $15,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 8,642 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 54.1% in the 2nd quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 5,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 12,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,566,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LIN opened at $269.15 on Friday. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $265.12 and a 52 week high of $352.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $291.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $301.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.12. Linde had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The firm had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.70 earnings per share. Linde’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Linde plc will post 11.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 67.83%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI raised shares of Linde from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Linde from €370.00 ($377.55) to €355.00 ($362.24) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.60.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

