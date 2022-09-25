Loom Network (LOOM) Tops 1-Day Volume of $33.60 Million

Loom Network (LOOM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 25th. Loom Network has a total market cap of $68.50 million and approximately $33.60 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Loom Network has traded 32.7% lower against the dollar. One Loom Network coin can now be bought for $0.0527 or 0.00000282 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Loom Network

Loom Network’s launch date was March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 coins. Loom Network’s official message board is medium.com/loom-network. Loom Network’s official website is loomx.io. Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Loom Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Loom Network is an Ethereum-based platform for large-scale online games and social apps. Loom Network's dappchains are full-featured blockchains that are built to run in parallel to Ethereum Smart Contracts. They’re an advanced form of Ethereum sidechains optimized for scaling data rather than financial transactions.LOOM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Loom Network platform.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loom Network directly using U.S. dollars.

