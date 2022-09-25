Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.90-$1.95 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.78. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.78 billion-$1.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.73 billion. Lululemon Athletica also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $9.75-$9.90 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LULU. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $370.00 to $345.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $381.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $296.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Cowen increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $512.00 to $531.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Lululemon Athletica to a hold rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $403.69.

NASDAQ LULU opened at $293.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37.39 billion, a PE ratio of 34.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.29. Lululemon Athletica has a twelve month low of $251.51 and a twelve month high of $485.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $317.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $315.93.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 40.95% and a net margin of 15.60%. The company’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. Research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica will post 9.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.80, for a total transaction of $66,490.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,443,083.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LULU. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 197 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 161.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 442 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 765 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 103.5% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 883 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter valued at about $363,000. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

