LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Sold by Viking Fund Management LLC

Viking Fund Management LLC lowered its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $2,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.4% in the first quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 25,930 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.6% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 2.1% in the first quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 6.2% in the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,705 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,812 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on LYB shares. Bank of America reduced their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $109.00 to $100.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $115.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors cut LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.45.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LYB traded down $2.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $73.08. 2,755,058 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,521,711. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.45, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.12 and its 200-day moving average is $96.08. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $71.46 and a one year high of $117.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $14.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 49.41% and a net margin of 10.19%. The business’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. This is a positive change from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.51%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 29.01%.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Stories

