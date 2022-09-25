Maple Price Reaches $18.41 on Exchanges (MPL)

Maple (MPL) traded down 5.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 25th. During the last week, Maple has traded down 10.6% against the US dollar. Maple has a total market capitalization of $71.32 million and $2.24 million worth of Maple was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maple coin can now be purchased for $18.41 or 0.00098039 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005327 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18,782.93 or 1.00044996 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004964 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00006800 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.12 or 0.00059222 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002754 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010653 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00005719 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005325 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00065385 BTC.

Maple Profile

MPL is a coin. It launched on April 20th, 2021. Maple’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,874,845 coins. Maple’s official Twitter account is @mplus_project and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Maple

According to CryptoCompare, “Maple Finance is an institutional capital marketplace powered by blockchain technology. On a mission to redefine capital markets through digital assets, Maple expands the digital economy by providing undercollateralized lending for institutional borrowers and fixed-income opportunities for lenders. MPL is the governance token of the Maple Protocol. It enables holders to participate in governance, earn fees, and stake to the Lending Pools. MPL inherits the ERC-20 token standard for standard token behavior and the ERC-2222 token standard for profit distribution of USDC from the Maple Treasury. Telegram | Discord “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maple directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maple should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maple using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

