Maple Price Reaches $18.41 on Exchanges (MPL)

Maple (MPL) traded down 5.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 25th. During the last week, Maple has traded down 10.6% against the US dollar. Maple has a total market capitalization of $71.32 million and $2.24 million worth of Maple was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maple coin can now be purchased for $18.41 or 0.00098039 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005327 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18,782.93 or 1.00044996 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004964 BTC.
- Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00006800 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.12 or 0.00059222 BTC.
- VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002754 BTC.
- Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010653 BTC.
- Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00005719 BTC.
- TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005325 BTC.
- Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00065385 BTC.
Maple Profile
MPL is a coin. It launched on April 20th, 2021. Maple’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,874,845 coins. Maple’s official Twitter account is @mplus_project and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Maple
