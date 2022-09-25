Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) PT Raised to $27.00 at Citigroup

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Citigroup from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

MRO has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised Marathon Oil from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Marathon Oil from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays decreased their target price on Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Marathon Oil from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $30.38.

Shares of MRO stock opened at $21.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.50 billion, a PE ratio of 5.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.48. Marathon Oil has a 1-year low of $12.50 and a 1-year high of $33.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.40 and a 200 day moving average of $25.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.58%.

In other news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 33,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $864,884.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 257,682 shares in the company, valued at $6,702,308.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the first quarter worth about $103,000. Horizon Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 45.9% in the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 46,994 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 14,774 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 10.8% in the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 13,338 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the first quarter worth about $417,000. 75.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

