Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) Research Coverage Started at Wedbush

Wedbush started coverage on shares of Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

MQ has been the topic of a number of other reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Marqeta from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Marqeta in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Marqeta to $14.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Marqeta from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Marqeta from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $14.22.

Get Marqeta alerts:

Marqeta Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of MQ stock opened at $6.74 on Wednesday. Marqeta has a 12 month low of $6.05 and a 12 month high of $37.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.82 and a beta of 2.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.39 and its 200 day moving average is $9.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Marqeta ( NASDAQ:MQ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. Marqeta had a negative return on equity of 12.07% and a negative net margin of 29.36%. The firm had revenue of $186.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Marqeta will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Marqeta by 11.5% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 1,566 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC grew its holdings in Marqeta by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 17,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Marqeta by 13.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Marqeta by 39.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marqeta by 0.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 438,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the period. 67.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marqeta Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and financial institutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marqeta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marqeta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.