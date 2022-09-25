Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Sold by Patten Group Inc.

Patten Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 439 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at about $398,339,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 1,066.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,157,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,202,000 after buying an additional 1,972,684 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,570,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,497,000 after buying an additional 1,076,070 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,139,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,859,000 after buying an additional 609,192 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,201,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,681,000 after buying an additional 568,014 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.95% of the company’s stock.
Marriott International Price Performance
MAR stock opened at $137.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.62 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.61. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.01 and a 1 year high of $195.90.
Marriott International Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.68%.
Insider Activity at Marriott International
In related news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 13,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.77, for a total value of $2,220,715.99. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,461 shares in the company, valued at $2,295,972.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 12.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
MAR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen cut their price target on Marriott International to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Marriott International to $183.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Marriott International from $150.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.71.
About Marriott International
Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.
