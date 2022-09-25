Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Bought by Connective Portfolio Management LLC

Connective Portfolio Management LLC lifted its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,270 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Connective Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSE MA traded down $4.78 on Friday, reaching $293.58. The stock had a trading volume of 3,245,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,313,826. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $337.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $340.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $290.24 and a 1 year high of $399.92. The company has a market capitalization of $283.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.06.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. Mastercard had a return on equity of 143.35% and a net margin of 46.49%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MA. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Mastercard from $470.00 to $416.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Mastercard from $452.00 to $457.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Mastercard from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Mastercard from $430.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Mastercard from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $414.09.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,660,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

