Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Bought by First United Bank & Trust

First United Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,085 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MA. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. 75.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mastercard Stock Performance

MA traded down $4.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $293.58. 3,245,860 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,313,826. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $290.24 and a fifty-two week high of $399.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $337.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $340.38. The company has a market capitalization of $283.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.74, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.06.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. Mastercard had a return on equity of 143.35% and a net margin of 46.49%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.86%.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,660,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $385.00 to $375.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $452.00 to $457.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $414.09.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

