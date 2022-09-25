McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Position Lowered by Avantax Planning Partners Inc.

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. decreased its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,827 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 551 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $5,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 408 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,389 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,580,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total value of $606,075.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,654.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 8,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total transaction of $2,046,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,824,109.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total value of $606,075.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at $302,654.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,191 shares of company stock valued at $5,250,365. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $245.95 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $217.68 and a 1-year high of $271.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $258.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $249.85. The company has a market capitalization of $180.95 billion, a PE ratio of 30.29, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.57.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 129.90% and a net margin of 25.77%. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 67.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on MCD shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $263.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $289.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on McDonald’s from $287.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Guggenheim upped their price target on McDonald’s to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $245.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.39.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

