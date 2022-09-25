McPhy Energy (OTCMKTS:MPHYF) Research Coverage Started at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of McPhy Energy (OTCMKTS:MPHYF – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Oddo Bhf lowered McPhy Energy from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a €16.00 ($16.33) target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 11th.

McPhy Energy Price Performance

Shares of McPhy Energy stock opened at $14.60 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.10. McPhy Energy has a 52 week low of $14.60 and a 52 week high of $14.60.

About McPhy Energy

McPhy Energy SA designs, develops, and supplies hydrogen production, storage, and distribution equipment for hydrogen energy, hydrogen mobility, and industrial hydrogen markets. The company offers alkaline electrolyzers; and hydrogen storage solutions and fuel cells. It also designs hydrogen stations; and provides integrated hydrogen solutions.

