Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Bought by NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,782 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,695 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $8,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,349,223,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 6.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,557,488 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $13,375,853,000 after purchasing an additional 7,403,778 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,903,362 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,162,603,000 after purchasing an additional 4,883,180 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter valued at about $481,525,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 29.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,205,798 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,354,234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789,882 shares during the period. 79.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medtronic Stock Performance

NYSE MDT opened at $82.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $109.87 billion, a PE ratio of 21.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.47. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $81.62 and a 1-year high of $131.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 16.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Medtronic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. TheStreet lowered Medtronic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Medtronic from $125.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.52.

Medtronic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

