Members Capital Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Members Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the quarter. Members Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $1,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PKG. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. 89.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

Packaging Co. of America Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE PKG traded down $1.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $113.97. 812,903 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 760,129. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.07. Packaging Co. of America has a twelve month low of $112.46 and a twelve month high of $168.50.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.38. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PKG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $158.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Packaging Co. of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.71.

About Packaging Co. of America

(Get Rating)

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.