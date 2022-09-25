Membrana 24 Hour Volume Hits $196.00 (MBN)

Membrana (MBN) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. One Membrana coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Membrana has a total market cap of $67,745.51 and $196.00 worth of Membrana was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Membrana has traded up 186.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005283 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18,939.98 or 0.99995638 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004921 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00006744 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.11 or 0.00058656 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002539 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010560 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005742 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005282 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.52 or 0.00066115 BTC.

Membrana Coin Profile

MBN is a coin. It was first traded on March 13th, 2018. Membrana’s total supply is 588,316,308 coins and its circulating supply is 379,943,490 coins. Membrana’s official website is membrana.io. Membrana’s official Twitter account is @membrana_io. Membrana’s official message board is medium.com/@membrana.

Buying and Selling Membrana

