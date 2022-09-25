MiraQle (MQL) Reaches One Day Volume of $46,108.00

MiraQle (MQL) traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 25th. One MiraQle coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MiraQle has a total market cap of $7.57 million and $46,108.00 worth of MiraQle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, MiraQle has traded 13.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MiraQle alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00006082 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00011015 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070934 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10844119 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

MiraQle Profile

MiraQle was first traded on June 30th, 2020. MiraQle’s total supply is 1,999,925,196 coins. The official website for MiraQle is miraqle.io. MiraQle’s official Twitter account is @MIRAQLE_MQL and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MiraQle Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MiraQle aims to establish a decentralized entertainment ecosystem that reshapes the landscape for fans to produce what they consume as end-users actively.MiraQle Token (MQL) combines blockchain technology with the global music industry. Fans become the next producers of their favorite artists, participate in producing their dream albums, and claim ownership through various celebrity NFT media artworks as they declare to be the genuine end-users of the global entertainment industry.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MiraQle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MiraQle should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MiraQle using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MiraQle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MiraQle and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.