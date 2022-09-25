Moffett Nathanson Begins Coverage on nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO)

Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of nCino from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of nCino from $70.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of nCino from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of nCino from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on shares of nCino to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $43.11.

nCino Price Performance

nCino stock opened at $33.98 on Thursday. nCino has a 12-month low of $23.94 and a 12-month high of $77.36. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.92 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.59.

Insider Activity

nCino ( NASDAQ:NCNO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. nCino had a negative net margin of 23.22% and a negative return on equity of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $99.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that nCino will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David Rudow sold 11,000 shares of nCino stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total value of $356,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 161,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,242,677.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO David Rudow sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total value of $356,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 161,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,242,677.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 4,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total transaction of $146,507.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $794,758.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,108 shares of company stock valued at $1,021,440. Company insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of nCino

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of nCino by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 115,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,744,000 after acquiring an additional 7,466 shares during the period. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of nCino by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 148,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,075,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of nCino in the 1st quarter worth approximately $754,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of nCino by 481.7% in the 4th quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 1,599,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of nCino by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 908,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,841,000 after purchasing an additional 268,139 shares in the last quarter. 89.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

nCino Company Profile

(Get Rating)

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

