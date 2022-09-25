monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Coverage Initiated at Credit Suisse Group

Research analysts at Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 50.72% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on MNDY. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of monday.com in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of monday.com from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of monday.com from $145.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of monday.com from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of monday.com from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, monday.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $214.07.
monday.com Stock Down 2.7 %
MNDY opened at $119.43 on Friday. monday.com has a twelve month low of $85.75 and a twelve month high of $450.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.86 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $120.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.61.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On monday.com
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MNDY. Tiger Global Management LLC lifted its position in monday.com by 937.9% during the first quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 2,075,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875,846 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in monday.com by 47.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,091,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,781,000 after purchasing an additional 668,816 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in monday.com during the second quarter valued at $33,056,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in monday.com by 109.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 416,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,997,000 after purchasing an additional 217,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anatole Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in monday.com during the fourth quarter valued at $62,137,000. Institutional investors own 64.64% of the company’s stock.
About monday.com
monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.
