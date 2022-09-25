MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) and Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) Head to Head Contrast

Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN – Get Rating) and MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Uxin has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MoneyGram International has a beta of 1.16, suggesting that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

78.9% of Uxin shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.1% of MoneyGram International shares are held by institutional investors. 62.9% of Uxin shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.6% of MoneyGram International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Uxin 0 0 0 0 N/A MoneyGram International 1 2 0 0 1.67

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Uxin and MoneyGram International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

MoneyGram International has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential downside of 42.25%. Given MoneyGram International’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe MoneyGram International is more favorable than Uxin.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Uxin and MoneyGram International’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Uxin $258.09 million 0.89 -$22.59 million ($0.80) -0.73 MoneyGram International $1.28 billion 0.78 -$37.90 million ($0.04) -259.75

Uxin has higher earnings, but lower revenue than MoneyGram International. MoneyGram International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Uxin, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Uxin and MoneyGram International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Uxin -7.45% N/A -24.13% MoneyGram International -0.25% -22.87% 0.95%

Summary

MoneyGram International beats Uxin on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Uxin

Uxin Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail sale of vehicles in China. The company operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars. It also offers used-car acquisition, inspection, reconditioning, warehousing, pre-sales and after-sales, and various car-related value-added products and services, as well as warranty and repair, delivery, and title transfers and vehicle registration services. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About MoneyGram International

MoneyGram International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides cross-border peer-to-peer payments and money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services through third-party agents, including retail chains, independent retailers, post offices, banks, and other financial institutions; and digital solutions, such as moneygram.com, account deposit, and kiosk-based services, as well as mobile app solutions. The Financial Paper Products segment provides money orders to consumers through its agents and financial institutions under the MoneyGram brand and on a private label or co-branded basis with various agents and financial institutions; and official check outsourcing services for banks and credit unions. MoneyGram International, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

