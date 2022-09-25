Montanaro European Smaller Companies Trust (LON:MTE) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $129.32

Montanaro European Smaller Companies Trust plc (LON:MTE – Get Rating) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 129.32 ($1.56) and traded as low as GBX 106 ($1.28). Montanaro European Smaller Companies Trust shares last traded at GBX 110.40 ($1.33), with a volume of 871,358 shares trading hands.

Montanaro European Smaller Companies Trust Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £209.13 million and a P/E ratio of 1,104.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 129.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 136.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Richard Curling acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 125 ($1.51) per share, with a total value of £62,500 ($75,519.57).

Montanaro European Smaller Companies Trust Company Profile

Montanaro European Smaller Companies Trust plc is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Montanaro Investment Managers Ltd. It invests in public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in growth stocks of small-cap companies listed on London Stock Exchange.

