Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 58,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,307,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in Axonics by 18.1% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Axonics by 21.8% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 714,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,750,000 after acquiring an additional 128,172 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Axonics during the first quarter valued at approximately $412,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in Axonics by 13.4% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Axonics during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,608,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AXNX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Axonics from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Axonics from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Axonics from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Axonics from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Axonics from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.86.

Insider Transactions at Axonics

Axonics Price Performance

In other news, insider Danny L. Dearen sold 656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total value of $49,593.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, insider Danny L. Dearen sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total value of $3,544,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $578,178.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Danny L. Dearen sold 656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total transaction of $49,593.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $567,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 174,210 shares of company stock valued at $12,266,109 in the last three months. 2.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Axonics stock opened at $65.24 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.05. Axonics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.41 and a 12-month high of $79.92.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $68.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.05 million. Axonics had a negative net margin of 35.19% and a negative return on equity of 16.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.59) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Axonics, Inc. will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axonics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence and non-obstructive urinary retention.

Featured Articles

