Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Buys 15,975 Shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) by 114.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,885 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,975 shares during the quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned 0.08% of Synaptics worth $3,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SYNA. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 4,505 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Synaptics by 0.8% in the first quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 9,920 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,979,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Synaptics by 1.0% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,033 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,002,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Synaptics by 2.8% in the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,618 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Synaptics by 34.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Synaptics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on SYNA. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Synaptics from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Synaptics from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Synaptics from $220.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Synaptics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synaptics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

Synaptics Stock Down 0.0 %

In related news, SVP John Mcfarland sold 8,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.09, for a total value of $1,122,492.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,067,728.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Synaptics news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total transaction of $492,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,256,784. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP John Mcfarland sold 8,188 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.09, for a total transaction of $1,122,492.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,067,728.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 16,188 shares of company stock worth $2,148,813 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SYNA opened at $100.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $127.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.92. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.66. Synaptics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $98.88 and a 1-year high of $299.39.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $476.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.74 million. Synaptics had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 38.59%. The company’s revenue was up 45.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Synaptics Incorporated will post 10.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Synaptics

(Get Rating)

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor product solutions worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes or over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.