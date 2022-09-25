Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 184,458 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 36,222 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned 0.43% of BioLife Solutions worth $2,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BLFS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in BioLife Solutions during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $90,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,195 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $208,000. 86.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BLFS opened at $22.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.40. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.40 and a 1 year high of $58.80.

Separately, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.25.

In other news, CRO Marcus Schulz sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total transaction of $92,138.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 36,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $725,446.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other BioLife Solutions news, CRO Marcus Schulz sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total transaction of $92,138.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 36,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $725,446.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Greef Roderick De sold 9,158 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total transaction of $144,604.82. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 124,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,965,191.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,945 shares of company stock valued at $306,491 over the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

