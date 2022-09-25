Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. Grows Holdings in Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT)

Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,137,322 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,608 shares during the quarter. Checkpoint Therapeutics accounts for about 1.2% of Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. owned about 1.25% of Checkpoint Therapeutics worth $1,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CKPT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 7,179 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Checkpoint Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $135,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Checkpoint Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Checkpoint Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $156,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 289.2% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 210,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 156,175 shares during the period. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CKPT traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.06. The company had a trading volume of 338,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,564. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.96 and a fifty-two week high of $4.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.32.

Checkpoint Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CKPT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.01. Checkpoint Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 62,618.26% and a negative return on equity of 273.30%. The business had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.07 million. On average, research analysts expect that Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

Separately, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 14th.

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc, clinical-stage immunotherapy and targeted oncology company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. The company's lead antibody product candidate is Cosibelimab, a fully-human monoclonal antibody of IgG1 subtype that directly binds to programmed death ligand-1 (PD-L1) and blocks the PD-L1 interaction with the programmed death receptor-1 and B7.1 receptors; and CK-302, a human agonistic antibody that is designed to bind to and trigger signaling in GITR expressing cells.

