Mute (MUTE) Trading 10% Lower Over Last Week

Mute (MUTE) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 25th. One Mute coin can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00001071 BTC on major exchanges. Mute has a total market capitalization of $8.17 million and $27,526.00 worth of Mute was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Mute has traded down 10% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Mute alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000325 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00007345 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00011041 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070489 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10725519 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Mute

Mute launched on March 2nd, 2021. Mute’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins. Mute’s official Twitter account is @mute_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Mute’s official website is mute.io.

Buying and Selling Mute

According to CryptoCompare, “MUTE is the gas that powers the growth of the ecosystem via the DAO, funding proposals and benefitting directly through a 'buyback and make' initiative. Earn transaction fees by staking your L1 LP tokens.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mute directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mute should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mute using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mute and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.