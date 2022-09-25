National Bank Financial Weighs in on Marathon Gold Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:MOZ)

Marathon Gold Co. (TSE:MOZ – Get Rating) – Analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for Marathon Gold in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 20th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.03) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.05). The consensus estimate for Marathon Gold’s current full-year earnings is ($0.03) per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Marathon Gold’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Marathon Gold from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Marathon Gold from C$3.00 to C$2.25 in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Marathon Gold from C$3.75 to C$2.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Gold in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$2.00 price target for the company. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Marathon Gold from C$2.50 to C$2.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Marathon Gold currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$2.96.

MOZ stock opened at C$0.90 on Friday. Marathon Gold has a 1 year low of C$0.85 and a 1 year high of C$3.40. The company has a market cap of C$353.24 million and a P/E ratio of -26.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$1.55 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 7.28 and a quick ratio of 6.50.

Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01).

In other news, Senior Officer Matthew Lamont Manson purchased 29,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$1.37 per share, for a total transaction of C$39,730.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 729,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$998,746.44. In related news, Director Julian Kemp sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.45, for a total value of C$36,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 346,500 shares in the company, valued at C$502,425. Also, Senior Officer Matthew Lamont Manson bought 29,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$1.37 per share, for a total transaction of C$39,730.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 729,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$998,746.44. Insiders have sold a total of 58,000 shares of company stock worth $82,696 over the last 90 days.

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property with four mineralized deposits located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

