National Bankshares Raises Kinross Gold (TSE:K) Price Target to C$9.00

Kinross Gold (TSE:K – Get Rating) (NYSE:KGC) had its price objective lifted by National Bankshares from C$8.25 to C$9.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Kinross Gold Price Performance

Shares of K opened at C$4.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.01, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 3.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$5.53. Kinross Gold has a 52-week low of C$3.92 and a 52-week high of C$8.94. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.84 billion and a PE ratio of 23.63.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K – Get Rating) (NYSE:KGC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$1.05 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Kinross Gold will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinross Gold Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinross Gold

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is 63.16%.

In other Kinross Gold news, Senior Officer Michiel Van Akkooi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.34, for a total value of C$43,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$180,248.88. In related news, Director Glenn Antony Ives acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$4.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$87,052.80. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 70,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$304,684.80. Also, Senior Officer Michiel Van Akkooi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.34, for a total value of C$43,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$180,248.88. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,500 shares of company stock worth $81,240.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

