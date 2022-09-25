NCR (NYSE:NCR) Price Target Cut to $28.00

NCR (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Stephens from $38.00 to $28.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of NCR from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NCR presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $33.00.

NCR stock opened at $20.85 on Wednesday. NCR has a 52 week low of $20.62 and a 52 week high of $45.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.36 and a beta of 1.51.

NCR ( NYSE:NCR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. NCR had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 26.93%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. NCR’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that NCR will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NCR. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NCR in the 4th quarter worth about $614,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in NCR by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 50,973 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,047,000 after buying an additional 17,849 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in NCR in the 4th quarter worth about $8,255,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in NCR by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 817,192 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,851,000 after buying an additional 19,252 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NCR by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,702,312 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $68,432,000 after buying an additional 45,744 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

NCR Corporation provides various software and services worldwide. It operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology segments. The company offers managed services and ATM-as-a-Service that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

