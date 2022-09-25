Newmont (NYSE:NEM) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on NEM. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Newmont from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. UBS Group raised shares of Newmont from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Newmont in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set a buy rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Newmont from a hold rating to a buy rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Newmont from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $66.94.

Newmont Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NEM opened at $41.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.44. Newmont has a 1-year low of $40.27 and a 1-year high of $86.37. The company has a market capitalization of $32.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.67 and a beta of 0.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.46.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.14). Newmont had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. Newmont’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Newmont will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 222.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Newmont

In other news, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $615,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,431,095. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total transaction of $653,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 265,949 shares in the company, valued at $15,805,349.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total value of $615,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,431,095. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,081,920 in the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Newmont

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Newmont by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 75,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,679,000 after acquiring an additional 15,570 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Newmont by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 37,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. increased its position in shares of Newmont by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 7,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Newmont by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 292,311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,129,000 after acquiring an additional 23,059 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,349,321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,502,465,000 after purchasing an additional 616,798 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

