NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Bought by Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,120 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 708 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Wealthquest Corp boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 3,786 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 13,282 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 4,777 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $97.02 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.34 and a 12 month high of $179.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.03.

NIKE Announces Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.10 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 12.94%. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be issued a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.45%.

NIKE announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to repurchase $18.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the footwear maker to purchase up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NKE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of NIKE from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $671,673.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,539,958.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $469,445.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,412,653.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $671,673.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 75,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,539,958.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 59,561 shares of company stock valued at $6,374,094. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

