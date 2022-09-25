NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Price Target Cut to $123.00

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $130.00 to $123.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the footwear maker’s stock.

NKE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cowen cut their target price on NIKE from $127.00 to $124.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $130.00 target price on NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. HSBC lowered their price target on NIKE from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on NIKE from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays downgraded NIKE from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $125.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $130.68.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NKE stock opened at $97.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $152.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $109.57 and its 200 day moving average is $115.57. NIKE has a twelve month low of $95.34 and a twelve month high of $179.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.10 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 12.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that NIKE will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to buyback $18.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the footwear maker to reacquire up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be paid a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $469,445.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,539 shares in the company, valued at $6,412,653.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NIKE news, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $671,673.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 75,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,539,958.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $469,445.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,412,653.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,561 shares of company stock worth $6,374,094. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NIKE

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 708 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Wealthquest Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 3,786 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 13,282 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 4,777 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.