Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Shares Sold by Douglas Lane & Associates LLC

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC cut its stake in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,387,001 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 27,359 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.86% of Nordstrom worth $29,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Nordstrom by 3.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 12,666 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 2.1% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 22,134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 63.4% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,186 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 0.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 58,656 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 4.2% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,001 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. 59.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nordstrom Stock Performance

Shares of JWN opened at $17.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.01. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.83 and a 1 year high of $36.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.75.

Nordstrom Dividend Announcement

Nordstrom ( NYSE:JWN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. Nordstrom had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 70.36%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 29th. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JWN. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Nordstrom in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.53.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

Further Reading

