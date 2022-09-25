NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Increases Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,355 shares during the quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $9,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Veriti Management LLC increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 10,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 128.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 21,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares during the last quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $253,000. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 11,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. 88.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

Shares of COF opened at $93.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.99 billion, a PE ratio of 4.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $107.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.48. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $92.19 and a 12-month high of $174.65.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $8.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 17.07%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 10.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COF has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Capital One Financial to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays cut their price target on Capital One Financial from $207.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Capital One Financial from $200.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Oppenheimer downgraded Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Capital One Financial from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.93.

Insider Activity at Capital One Financial

In related news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.50, for a total transaction of $1,360,373.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,758,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,836,635.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.50, for a total transaction of $1,360,373.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,758,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,836,635.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kara West sold 2,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total value of $304,663.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,344 shares in the company, valued at $915,086.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 78,928 shares of company stock valued at $8,506,721. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

About Capital One Financial

(Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

