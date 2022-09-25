NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Increases Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 109,299 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,508 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $7,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC raised its position in PayPal by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 4,892 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC raised its position in PayPal by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 4,520 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Auxier Asset Management raised its position in PayPal by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 1,667 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank increased its position in shares of PayPal by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 2,023 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $86.97 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.12 and its 200 day moving average is $90.48. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $278.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.58 billion, a PE ratio of 49.98, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 7.79%. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total value of $2,131,595.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,770,542. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on PYPL. Wolfe Research lowered shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of PayPal to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $114.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.23.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

