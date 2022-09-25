NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Purchases 13,179 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 82,168 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,179 shares during the quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $14,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at $25,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in Honeywell International by 69.4% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 74.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HON. Mizuho dropped their target price on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Honeywell International from $194.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. TheStreet raised Honeywell International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $184.00 to $193.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.08.

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

Honeywell International Trading Down 1.1 %

In other news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $952,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,288,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Honeywell International stock opened at $171.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.46 billion, a PE ratio of 23.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.06. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.35 and a 12-month high of $228.26.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 30.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.48%.

Honeywell International Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

