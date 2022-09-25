NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Sells 1,099 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC reduced its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 260,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,099 shares during the period. General Mills makes up approximately 1.0% of NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $19,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 2.2% in the first quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in General Mills by 1.5% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 9,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance raised its position in General Mills by 1.9% during the first quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 7,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC raised its position in General Mills by 4.2% during the first quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 3,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its position in General Mills by 2.3% during the first quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 6,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 75.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GIS. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of General Mills from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of General Mills from $81.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of General Mills from $79.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, General Mills currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.83.

In other news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 29,489 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $2,211,675.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 89,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,749,175. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 37,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $3,031,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 279,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,358,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Sean N. Walker sold 29,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $2,211,675.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,749,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 96,317 shares of company stock valued at $7,429,156. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GIS opened at $79.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $46.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.19 and its 200 day moving average is $71.94. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.85 and a 52 week high of $81.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.11. General Mills had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 23.87%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. General Mills’s payout ratio is 45.47%.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

