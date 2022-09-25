NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.12. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.11, with a volume of 1,752,374 shares changing hands.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $5.89 million, a P/E ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 3.47.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.05 million during the quarter. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 67.65% and a negative net margin of 96.77%. Equities analysts anticipate that NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jeffrey Kunin sold 291,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.16, for a total transaction of $46,618.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 208,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,381.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY – Get Rating) by 103.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 409,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 208,322 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.78% of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals worth $102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and sells eyecare and skincare products in the United States and internationally. It offers Avenova, a solution for removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye, such as the eyelid; and wound care products under the NeutroPhase and PhaseOne brands.

