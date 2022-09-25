Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $71.38.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NVEI. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Nuvei from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Nuvei from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. CIBC downgraded shares of Nuvei from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Nuvei from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Nuvei from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

Get Nuvei alerts:

Nuvei Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ NVEI opened at $27.71 on Friday. Nuvei has a 1-year low of $27.05 and a 1-year high of $140.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion and a PE ratio of 54.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuvei

Nuvei ( NASDAQ:NVEI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.07. Nuvei had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 9.12%. The business had revenue of $211.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.79 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nuvei will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of Nuvei in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuvei in the first quarter valued at about $88,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Nuvei in the second quarter valued at about $97,000. Cutler Group LP bought a new position in Nuvei during the first quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Nuvei during the first quarter worth about $116,000. Institutional investors own 29.02% of the company’s stock.

Nuvei Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It provides a suite of payment solutions to support lifecycle of a transaction across mobile or in-app, online, unattended, and in-store channels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvei Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvei and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.