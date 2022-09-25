NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Rating Reiterated by Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their neutral rating on shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, RTT News reports. Wedbush currently has a $160.00 price objective on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on NVIDIA from $217.00 to $182.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on NVIDIA from $370.00 to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com lowered NVIDIA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on NVIDIA from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $214.91.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $125.16 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.77. NVIDIA has a fifty-two week low of $122.57 and a fifty-two week high of $346.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.11. The company has a market capitalization of $311.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.69.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.25%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NVIDIA

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 5,922 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 401.9% during the fourth quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 150,760 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $44,340,000 after buying an additional 120,721 shares during the period. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 311.8% during the fourth quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 4,188 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,232,000 after buying an additional 3,171 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Global Investments lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 1,761 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Articles

