NXM (NXM) Price Hits $42.76 on Exchanges

NXM (NXM) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 25th. NXM has a total market cap of $281.93 million and $700.00 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NXM coin can now be bought for $42.76 or 0.00226271 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, NXM has traded 11.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005296 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18,896.20 or 1.00003291 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004933 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00006796 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00059545 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002735 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010585 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005723 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005292 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.44 or 0.00065846 BTC.

NXM Profile

NXM (CRYPTO:NXM) is a coin. Its launch date was May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 coins and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 coins. The official website for NXM is nexusmutual.io. The official message board for NXM is medium.com/nexus-mutual. NXM’s official Twitter account is @NexusMutual and its Facebook page is accessible here.

NXM Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus Mutual is a decentralized alternative to insurance. It has used blockchain technology to create a mutual (a risk-sharing pool) to return the power of insurance to the people. The platform is built on the Ethereum public chain. It allows anyone to become a member and buy cover. Telegram | Discord | Medium Whitepaper “

