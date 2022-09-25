Nyzo Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $286,535.29 (NYZO)

Nyzo (NYZO) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. Nyzo has a total market capitalization of $286,535.29 and approximately $30,184.00 worth of Nyzo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Nyzo has traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Nyzo coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0167 or 0.00000088 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Nyzo Coin Profile

Nyzo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,207,560 coins. The Reddit community for Nyzo is https://reddit.com/r/Nyzo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nyzo’s official message board is medium.com/@nyzoco/the-nyzo-mesh-time-and-diversity-as-a-currency-85c676631516. Nyzo’s official website is nyzo.co. Nyzo’s official Twitter account is @nyzo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Nyzo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nyzo was developed from the ground up to explore blockchain technology in an approachable, accessible manner. Instead of layering complex fixes on top of flawed design or adding elaborate features, Nyzo focused on the foundational technology of the blockchain to build a system that just works. Nyzo uses a collaborative verification system that requires neither proof of work nor proof of stake. There is no mining. Simply participating in the Mesh gives a Node the opportunity to verify transactions, and the queuing system is designed so that transaction fees are distributed equitably to all participants. Very little computational power is required of a node, and having superior computational power will not allow a node to gain a larger share of transaction fees.”

